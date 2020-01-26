Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market 2019 Analysis By Top companies like Eastman Chemical Company, BASF Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, DowDuPont, Elekeiroz, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), West Shandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Complete report on Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market 2018 Research Report is spread across 350 pages, Top profiling companies and supported with tables and figures and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this Industry

The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is expected to reach USD 6322.50 kilotons by 2025, from USD 4214.20 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF sample copy of this research [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-2-ethylhexanol-2-eh-market

Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market, By Application (Plasticizers, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate, Others) By End User (Construction/Remodelling, Automotive Production, Original Equipment, Other) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

It is an organic compound which is colourless in nature. It is used as a raw material in manufacturing of plasticizers and chemical products. Furthermore, it is used in industries like construction, automotive and others. 2-ethylhexanol is in high demand from the plasticizer manufacturing industries. Various key players are making strategies to enhance the growth of the market such as acquisitions, partnership, expansion which are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Oxea has aimed to produce is 60,000 metric ton of dioctyl terephthalate annually, which is a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer in Europe by 2019. Oxea has also entered into partnership with Oxxynova, a manufacturer of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). In 2017 INEOS compant, acquired Arkema’s Oxo Alcohol business, which included the acquisition of Arkema’s stake in Oxochimie, producing oxo alcohols (butanol and 2-ethyl hexanol).

Top Competitors:

The key players operating in the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

DowDuPont

Elekeiroz

The other players in the market are China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), West Shandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co. Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Formosa Plastic Group, OXEA GmbH, Grupa Azoty, SABIC, LG Chem., INEOS, and many more.

To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on:- [email protected]

Market Drivers:

Raising demand in Asia-Pacific

Growth In 2-Ethylhexanol Acrylate industry

Development of LP Oxo Technology

Market Restraint:

Decrease in the Trends of Dioctyl Phthalate

Highly Toxic Nature

Competitive Analysis:

The global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get Detail TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-2-ethylhexanol-2-eh-market

Key Questions Answered in Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market?

What are the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Browse Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-2-ethylhexanol-2-eh-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]