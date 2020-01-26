Global Air Blowers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Air Blowers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Blowers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global air blowers market is expected to benefit from increasing adoption of heavy-duty positive displacement blowers for municipal water treatment application. High economic growth resulting into strong industrial development in key regions could positively impact the global air blowers market. Need for efficient cooling management systems and energy-efficient blowing and ventilation machines in oil and gas, mining, and other industries is anticipated to significantly increase the demand for air blowers. Installation of new power generation plants could be another factor adding to the demand in the global air blowers market.

Research Methodology

The report has been prepared with the use of thorough and advanced primary and secondary research techniques. Email surveys and telephonic and face-to-face interviews were conducted as part of primary research. For secondary research, the analysts authoring the report gathered important information and data from company and government websites, press releases, paid databases, and annual and quarterly earnings reports.

Use of Air Blowers in Key Food and Beverage Applications Predicted to Increase Demand

Adoption of air blowers for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and residential applications is anticipated to augment their demand in the coming years. Industrial process ventilation and cooling, commercial HVAC, air conditioner, and vacuum cleaner are some of the typical applications of air blowers. The food and beverage industry is expected to add to the overall growth of the global air blowers market with increased use of air blowers for tray cleaning, dust control and collection, conveyor belt cleaning, and drying of products.

Need for Combustion Air Supply Likely to Improve Demand in Petrochemical Industry

Based on product type, the global air blowers market is segmented into centrifugal blower, screw blower, roots blower, and others. Use of centrifugal blower is expected to increase in key applications during the forecast period 2019-2025. On the basis of application, the global air blowers market is segmented into water treatment plant, chemical and petrochemical, and others. Demand for air blowers could improve in the power generation and petrochemical industries because of the high requirement for combustion air supply and process ventilation.

Building of New Power Plants Expected to Boost Demand in Asia Pacific

North America and Asia Pacific could be among important regions where players are anticipated to find rewarding growth prospects. In North America, the US is predicted to lead the air blowers market. In Asia Pacific, China could become a high-growth air blowers market. Factors such as industrial infrastructure development backed by government initiatives and increase in the number of power plants due to rising electricity consumption could strengthen the growth of Asia Pacific in the global air blowers market.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of air blowers are Taiko Kikai Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Unozawa, Everest Blowers, Anlet, Shengu, Neuros, Shandong Zhangqiu Blower, TurboMax, Jintongling, TurboWin, Continental, Namwon Turboone, Ingersoll Rand, MAN Turbo, Tuthill Corporation, SeAH Engineering, Kaeser Kompressoren, TNE, ShinMaywa, Aerzen, KFM, Fima, Sulzer, Atlas Copco, Spencer, Gardner Denver, Howden, and Kawasaki. The nature of the competitive landscape could be fragmented due to the presence of several players in the global air blowers market.

