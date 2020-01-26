Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is anticipated to gain growth as it rides on high demand for excellent thermal solutions in the industrial and commercial sector. Aluminum nitride ceramic heaters could be used as a robust and reliable solution in applications such as high temperature environmental instrumentation in power plants. They could find use in industrial applications because of their high wear resistance, hardness, and mechanical strength. Integration of RTD sensor in aluminum nitride ceramic heaters can help with optimum heater temperature control. Use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing and design of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters is predicted to strengthen the demand in the global market.

Adoption of Multi-layer Design of Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Heaters Expected to Improve

Aluminum nitride ceramic heaters find use in application that require high thermal conductivity and low thermal expansion. They could be used in combination with internal chemically-bonded metallic conductors in applications such as rapid thermal cycling processes and high-power electronic devices. Demand for multi-layer design and manufacturing of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters could improve due to their ability to enhance the functionality and capability of aluminum nitride thermal solutions. Customized products offered in the global aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market could help to optimize thermal performance for equipment and instrumentation applications.

Cylindrical Heaters Find Application in Liquid and Gas Heating in Different Instruments

Based on product type, the global aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is segmented into cylindrical (tube) heaters and flat heaters. Cylindrical aluminum nitride ceramic heaters could be used in liquid and gas heating application in instruments such as medical devices, mass spectrometers, and gas chromatographs. Unique 3D designs of cylindrical aluminum nitride ceramic heaters could be achieved with the use of precision machining capabilities and manufacturing processes. On the basis of application, the global aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market is segmented into industrial, energy, medical, semiconductors and electronics, and others.

The report offers detailed analysis of important regions and countries such as the US, the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and South America.

Some of the leading manufacturers of aluminum nitride ceramic heaters are Krosaki Harima, Cactus Materials, Sumitomo Electric, BACH Resistor Ceramics, MARUWA CO., LTD., Heatron, NGK Insulators, Oasis Materials, Watlow, Durex Industries, CoorsTek, Kyocera, and Thermo-Stone. Key players of the global aluminum nitride ceramic heaters market are mainly concentrated in Japan, Europe, and North America.

