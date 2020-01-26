Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market 2019 – 2025: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 31, 2019 (satPRnews) – Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.

In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016.

In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industry，Chemical Industry

And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global.

In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials.

The global Anti-corrosion Tape market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Polyken, Nitto, Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial, Innovative Manufacturing, 3M, Scapa, Denso, PSI Products, DEHN SOHNE

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Key Segment by Type : Petrolatum-Based, Polymer Based, Others

Key Segment by Application : Oil & Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Water Supply Industry, Others

