Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market to 2024 | Key Players Apnea Sciences Corporation, The Pure Sleep Company, Somnomed Ltd., SLEEPING WELL

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Players: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are

SLEEPING WELL,

Apnea Sciences Corporation,

The Pure Sleep Company,

Somnomed Ltd,

among others.

Highlights of the Study

Segmentation: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

By Product Type

Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces,

Nasal Devices,

Position Control Devices,

Chin Straps, EPAP Therapy Devices,

CPAP Devices

By Type

UPPP,

LAUP,

Radiofrequency Ablation,

Pillar Procedure,

Palatal Stiffening Procedures,

Injection Snoreplasty,

By End User

Hospitals,

Community Healthcare,

Sleep Clinics,

Home Healthcare,

By Distribution Channel

Retail,

Direct Sales

By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Drivers: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol which is boosting the market.

GROWING AWARENESS REGARDING ILL EFFECTS OF SNORING AND RELATED ADVANTAGES

Snoring is a common and general condition, which is commonly witnessed in men and obese population. Habitual snorers can be at risk for serious health problems, such as obstructive sleep apnea, and other health issues such as interruptions of breathing, regular awakening from sleep, and exertion on the heart.

These are measures taken for creating awareness regarding effects of snoring such as interruptions of breathing, regular awakening from sleep and other related problems. The increasing awareness has led to rising demand of anti-snoring devices leading to growth of the market.

RISE IN THE GERIATRIC AS WELL AS OBESE POPULATION

Snoring is the shuddering of respiratory structures and the consequential sound due to obstructed air movement during breathing in the sleep. The world ageing population is increasing rapidly worldwide. The population of people over 65 years is increasing faster than other age group and snoring is a common disorder in witnessed in age group of more than 65 years and are diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

