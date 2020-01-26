Global Benzene Market 2019 Top Dominating Companies are Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K, Braskem SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Braskem, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Ineos Group, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem., Maruzen Petrochemica, Reliance Industries Limited

Complete report on Global Benzene Market 2018 Research Report is spread across 350 pages, Top profiling companies and supported with tables and figures and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this Industry

Global Benzene Market, By Derivative (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, Alkylbenzene, Others), By Application (Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants, Dyes, Detergents, Drugs, Pesticides, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Benzene Market is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2025, from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Competitors:

The key players operating in the global Benzene market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K

The other players in the market are Braskem SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Braskem, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Ineos Group, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem., Maruzen Petrochemica, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation., SK global chemical Co., Ltd, HEL GROUP, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Vapourtec Ltd., Velocys, FutureChemistry, Mitsubishi Corporation., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and many more.

Market Definition:

Benzene is a major part of gasoline and is found in crude oil. It is a colourless and flammable liquid with a sweet smell. Benzene is the raw material for a number of industrial products like ethylbenzene, cumene and cyclohexane. It is also used to make resins, synthetic fibres, dyes, rubber lubricants, drugs, detergent, house hold cleanser and pesticides. According to The statistics Portal, in 2016, the market for house hold cleanser and detergent was forecasted to generate USD 61.06 billion as compared to 2015. This above factor proves that the market of house hold cleanser and detergent around the globe is growing and will drive a raise in demand for Benzene.

Market Drivers:

High demand from various end-user industries

Growing demand for Polyester

Market Restraint:

Harmful effect of Benzene

Maturity Of The Product

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Benzene market

Analyze and forecast the Benzene market on the basis of derivative and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for derivative and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

