Global Bio Active Protein and Peptides Market Revenue Projected to Register 8.2% CAGR Between 2016 and 2026

Persistence Market Research delivers in-depth research on the global bio active protein and peptides market in a new report titled “Bio Active Protein And Peptides Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2026”. The report states that the demand for bio active protein and peptides in the global market is estimated to increase 6.6% Y-o-Y in 2016. North America is expected to remain the largest market for bio active protein and peptides globally, holding a revenue share of 35% in 2016.

Market dynamics

Increasing health concerns and growing awareness of nutraceutical products among consumers are the primary factors expected to drive the global bio active protein and peptides market in the near future. Bio active protein and peptides display a number of physiological functionalities such as improving cardiovascular, nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. A growing aging population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases among the people globally are other factors anticipated to drive revenue growth of the global bio active protein and peptides market. Also, a growing preference for bio active protein and peptides in cosmetics and personal care is likely to boost the global bio active protein and peptides market over the forecast period. However, stringent rules and regulations leading to increased operational costs and supply chain issues create a barrier for manufacturers operating in the global bio active protein and peptides market.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12082

Market forecast

The global bio active protein and peptides market is segmented by Source (Plant Source, Animal Source); by Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Personal Care, Others (Printing & Painting)); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa). By source type, the animal source bio active protein and peptides segment is expected to remain the preferred segment in the global bio active protein and peptides market, accounting for a revenue share of 55% in 2016. The dairy products segment will remain the dominating sub-segment amongst the animal source bio active protein and peptides segment owing to an increasing demand for whey proteins from the food and beverages industry. On the basis of application, the functional food segment is expected to gain the highest market share in revenue terms, accounting for 35% market share in 2016. This primarily due to increasing consumer concerns over a healthy diet and body fitness.

Among regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global bio active protein and peptides market over the forecast period. Sales revenue of bio active protein and peptides in North America has been estimated to account for the largest market share of 35% by 2016 end. Sales revenue of bio active protein and peptides in Japan is anticipated to increase at the highest Y-o-Y growth rate during 2016–2026 due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing units in the region. North America is a rapidly growing bio active protein and peptides market owing to increasing demand for sports and nutritional food. Consumers in North America are highly focused on their health and fitness. Also, due to busy lifestyle and work culture, consumers in North America are opting for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink food and beverages, which has given immense scope for manufacturers in the North America bio active protein and peptides market to develop products specially catering to the functional food and beverages segment.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12082

Competitive landscape

The report features some of the companies operating in the global bio active protein and peptides market. The companies profiled in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Bunge Ltd., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Royal DSM, and CHS Inc. Leading market players are actively focusing on capacity expansion as well as industry specific new product development.