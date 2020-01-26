Global Biogas Plants Industry Research Report Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Biogas Plants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Biogas Plants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global biogas plants market is expected to obtain growth as it rides on favorable factors such as increasing emphasis of governments on green growth, rising demand for electricity, and implementation of environment-friendly energy policies. Development of livestock biogas technology with increasing concerns about methane emissions in the animal husbandry industry could positively impact the overall growth of the global biogas plants market. Growing awareness about biogas a clean energy source is anticipated to boost the demand for biogas plants in future.

Need for Biogas Plants Predicted to Increase with Rising Focus on Environmental Protection

Government programs that include attractive schemes, subsidies, and incentives for building biogas plants or using biogas are likely to strengthen the growth of the global biogas plants market. Increasing promotion of environmental protection could create lucrative opportunities in the global biogas plants market. Use of biogas plants can help to control the consumption of fossil fuels, cut down greenhouse gas emissions, improve waste management, and sustainably and affordably produce heat energy and electricity. Thus, with rising demand for biogas, the need to build biogas plants is anticipated to increase proportionately.

Continuous Dry Digestion Process Allows Constant Biogas Production Rate

The report provides in-depth segmental analysis of the global biogas plants market. By downstream, the global biogas plants market is segmented into agricultural and industrial. Based on plant type, the global biogas plants market is segmented into dry digestion and wet digestion. Key advantages of using a continuous dry digestion process in biogas plants are remote monitoring and robust process automation allowing low work load and labor cost, steady rate of biogas production, and low water consumption.

Strict Vehicle Emission Regulations Expected to Add to Market Growth in Europe

Europe and Asia Pacific are predicted to significantly increase the demand in the global biogas plants market. Implementation of tight government regulations related to vehicle emissions and improving potential of biogas as vehicle fuel could support the growth of the biogas plants market in Europe. Rising need for effective waste management, growth in pollution levels, and high focus on using renewable energy sources are anticipated to increase the requirement for biogas plants in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The report offers deep company profiling of popular players competing in the global biogas plants market, including PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd., EnviTec Biogas AG, Xinyuan Environment Project, Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd., BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, Toyo Engineering Corp., SEBIGAS, Hitachi Zosen Inova, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd., Xergi A/S, Agraferm GmbH, BTS Biogas, Naskeo, HoSt, Ludan Group, IG Biogas, Finn Biogas, Zorg Biogas AG, Lundsby Biogas A/S, BTA International GmbH, and kIEFER TEK LTD.

