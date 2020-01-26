A new report published by Persistence Market Research analyzes the global bromelain market and presents a comprehensive value and volume forecast for the period 2017 to 2025. The report titled ‘Bromelain Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’ highlights important metrics and also provides information on the drivers, restraints, and trends anticipated to impact market demand and consequently revenue growth over the assessment period.

Global Bromelain Market: Forecast Analysis

According to the report forecasts, the global bromelain market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 946.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, up from an estimated US$ 686.0 Mn by 2017 end, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of clean ingredients for ethical and sustainable product offerings in the global food and beverages industry is expected to boost the demand for bromelain, owing to its natural ingredient nature.

Global Bromelain Market: Major Applications

Bromelain finds increasing application across the following end-use industries –

Food & Beverages: Meat processing, dough relaxer, anti-browning agent, dairy processing, brewing process, etc.

Meat processing, dough relaxer, anti-browning agent, dairy processing, brewing process, etc. Pharmaceuticals: Anti-inflammatory drugs, burn recovery ointments, blood thinning, post-surgery medication, dermatological solutions, etc.

Anti-inflammatory drugs, burn recovery ointments, blood thinning, post-surgery medication, dermatological solutions, etc. Industrial: Detergent agent, paper processing, leather processing, silk extraction, animal feed and pet food preparations, etc.

Detergent agent, paper processing, leather processing, silk extraction, animal feed and pet food preparations, etc. Cosmetics: Skin conditioner, anti-tan products, anti-infection agent, anti- aging solution, etc.

Global Bromelain Market: Segmental Forecast

The global bromelain market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Stem Bromelain and Fruit Bromelain; on the basis of Application into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, and Cosmetics; and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

By product type , Stem Bromelain is the largest segment in terms of revenue, expected to hold more than 80% market share throughout the forecast period and register a value CAGR of 4.3% during the study period

, Stem Bromelain is the largest segment in terms of revenue, expected to hold more than 80% market share throughout the forecast period and register a value CAGR of 4.3% during the study period By application , Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals are the largest segments, with both segments expected to individually account for more than 40% of the global market share throughout the forecast period

, Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals are the largest segments, with both segments expected to individually account for more than 40% of the global market share throughout the forecast period Among the regional markets, North America is the largest market for bromelain, expected to hold about 34% share of the global bromelain market throughout the period of forecast. Europe is the second largest regional bromelain market, estimated to account for just under 29% value share of the global market all through the duration of the forecast period

Global Bromelain Market: Vendor Landscape

The report profiles some of the top players operating in the global bromelain market such as Enzybel International S.A, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co. Ltd., 3W Botanical Exract Inc., Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co. Ltd., Enzyme Development Corporation, Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd., and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited.