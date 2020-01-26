Global Cat Litter Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Cat Litter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cat Litter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global cat litter market is expected to benefit from the need to maintain pet hygiene to avoid animal diseases affecting pets well as their owners. High interest in owning cats and increase in pet ownership could augment the demand for cat litter products in the near future. Use of advanced technology and materials in the manufacture of cat litter products is anticipated to help players to attract the attention of consumers. Manufacturers are likely to focus on research and development, innovation, and product quality to improve their growth in the global cat litter market.

Advantage of Convenient Disposal of Cat Waste Likely to Increase Demand

The convenience provided by cat litter products in cleaning up cat waste is expected to play a major role in increasing their demand in future. Cat litter products could be extremely useful in collecting and disposing cat waste, especially when the pets are kept indoors due to rough weather conditions outside and human hostility. Rise in the percentage of cat-owning households is predicted to boost the demand for cat litter products. Availability of a range of products and increasing product innovation could be other important factors positively impacting the global cat litter market.

High Use of Ecommerce Platforms Anticipated to Help Increase Online Sales

Based on sales channel, the global cat litter market is segmented into offline sales and online sales. Rise of the ecommerce industry and high popularity of online shopping could contribute to the growth of the online sales segment. Lack of specialty stores selling cat litter products in some countries is also expected to strengthen the growth of this segment. On the basis of type, the global cat litter market is segmented into biodegradable, silica, and clay. Clay cat litter products have high absorption property and the ability to form solid clumps. Biodegradable cat litter products are quite popular because of their compostable, recyclable, and sometimes flushable nature.

Growth in Pet Adoption Expected to Contribute to Growth of Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific countries such as India are predicted to exhibit quick growth in the global cat litter market with increase in pet adoption and pet population. The US and Canada could help North America to secure a remarkable share of the global cat litter market due to the presence of a large number of cat owners and high focus on maintaining the hygiene of their pets. High spending on pet care products and services could be another factor supporting the demand for cat litter products in North America.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the global cat litter market are Nestlé, Weihai Pearl Silica Gel, Clorox, SINCHEM, Church & Dwight, Oil-Dri, Ruijia Cat Litter, Mars, PMC, Dr. Elsey’s, Pettex, and Blue. Manufacturers may increase the price of high-demand or in-demand products to gain more profits. Innovation could help manufacturers to introduce new products and expand their sales growth in the global cat litter market. The report offers comprehensive company profiling of leading market players

