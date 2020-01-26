Global Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Global Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid Market

The global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market is anticipated to gain from the increasing demand for acrylic acid in applications such as personal care products, textiles, detergents, sealants, and water treatment. Strong need for green and sustainable processes to produce chemicals and improve sustainability in industrial catalytic processes could put a positive impact on the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market.

High Demand for Alternative Methods to Produce Acrylic Acid Likely to Create Opportunities

Need for a renewable alternative to the production of acrylic acid from propene is expected to benefit the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market. Gradually rising demand for acrylic acid because of its use in the manufacture of various products such as acrylic paints, plastics, and surface coatings could remarkably contribute to the growth of the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market.

Segmental Analysis of Global Catalyst Used to Convert Lactic Acids to Acrylic Acid Market

Based on type, the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market is segmented into phosphate, bromide and chloride, calcium sulfate, hydroxyapatites, phosphonium compounds, and NaY zeolites modified by La3+ and Ba2+. For the catalytic dehydration of lactic acid to acrylic acid over calcium sulfate, key factors such as contact time, lactic acid concentration, calcination temperature for catalyst, and effects of carrier gas are taken into consideration. On the basis of application, the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market is segmented into adhesives, polyacrylic acid polymers, and superabsorbent polymers.

Strong Consumption of Acrylic Acid in China Predicted to Boost Demand in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific could be an important region for players operating in the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market. High consumption of acrylic acid in China and strong production of adhesives due to their heavy use in the paints and coatings industry are expected to increase the demand in the Asia Pacific catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market. Increased use of superabsorbent polymers in personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers could also strengthen the demand for catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Some of the popular players of the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market are GC Innovation America, Yield10, Cargill and Novozymes, and P&G. There are not many players competing in the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market. This could make the global catalyst used to convert lactic acids to acrylic acid market consolidated at least for the next few years.

