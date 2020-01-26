Global Chromite Ore Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Chromite Ore market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chromite Ore market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global chromite ore market is anticipated to obtain decent growth in future as it rides on the increasing use of chromium and ferrochrome in various industries. One of the biggest uses of chromite ore is the production of stainless steel. Increased use of chromite in blast furnaces and other high-temperature applications, and chromium pigments in beauty products could benefit the global chromite ore market. Chromium finds application as a pigment in ‘chrome yellow’ paints used on school buses and to paint traffic lines or markings on highways. All of these factors are expected to create high demand in the global chromite ore market.

Strong Consumption of Ferrochrome to Produce Stainless Steel Likely to Boost Demand

The global chromite ore market is anticipated to improve its growth in future as the demand for ferrochrome increases. Ferrochrome, which is produced using chromite concentrate, is used as a base material in the manufacture of stainless steel. It is also used to produce other types of alloys. High use of chromium as a significant component in refractories and oxidizing agent for tanning leather is expected to strengthen the demand for chromite ore in the coming years. Chromium also finds application as an important pigment in cosmetics, dyes, inks, and paints.

Research Methodology

For primary research, the analysts who have authored the report conducted personal interviews and online surveys to collect detailed market data and information from industry leaders, key opinion leaders, leading players, and top-level company executives. For secondary research, they used press releases, white papers, paid data sources, annual earnings reports, and investor presentations.

Extraction of Chromium as Key Metallurgical Application of Chromite Ore

The report covers product type segments of the global chromite ore market, including 30-35%, 36-47%, and more than 48%. It also offers detailed analysis of key application segments of the global chromite ore market such as chemical industry, refractory and foundry, and metallurgy industry. In the metallurgy industry, chromite ore is used to extract chromium, which finds application in chrome plating. Chemical-grade chromium is extensively used in pigments and chemicals.

Consumption of Chromite Ore Expected to Increase in Asia Pacific and MEA

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth in the global chromite ore market due to high consumption in China. Rising demand for stainless steel in China could be another factor adding to the growth of the Asia Pacific chromite ore market. Consumption of chromite ore is also predicted to substantially increase in the MEA. South Africa is one of the top countries in the world that produce and have abundant reserves of chromite ore. It is also a leading exporter of chromite ore.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers competing in the global chromite ore market are TNC Kazchrome JSC, ASA Metals, Samancor, Tata Steel, Assmang Proprietary Limited, Odisha Mining Corporation, Outokumpu, Merafe Resources, and Yilmaden Holding. Chromite ore manufacturers are expected to adopt more advanced mining technologies and invest in innovation and research and development activities to cement a strong position in the global market.

