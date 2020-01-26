Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Market to reach 970 Million US$ by the end of 2025

The report takes a dashboard view of an entire Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market by comprehensively analyzing market circumstance and situation and the various activities of leading players in the market such as mergers, partnership, and acquisitions. This unique report explains the present industry situations that gives the crystal clear picture of the global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market to the clients. The thorough database which has given in this report help the customers to get detail information about the competitors. It is the most significant factor in any report to provide client/s information and QY Research committedly follows this basic principle of the market research industry.

Power Fluid circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers are used for steam and power generation. They are characterized by their unmatched fuel flexibility and cover nearly all solid fuels from coal and biomass to alternative fuels and wastes. The clean combustion technology delivers high efficiency and reliability with lowest emissions.

The CFB boiler allows for using a wide range of fuels, from conventional fuels such as coal to biomass as a primary fuel. Co-firing with waste materials, sludge or RDF is a typical application of CFB technology.

Worldwide, Europe is the technology beginning source of CFB; but China is the largest market of CFB as thermal power accounts quite large percentage of total power demand in China. And countries such as India, Australia and Brazil are regarded as emerging market.

Currently, there are few enterprises own designing and manufacturing technology of CFB boiler; the market is quite concentrated. Some enterprises in China had successfully entered into the CFB industry by importing technology from enterprises such as Alstom and Foster Wheeler.

Chinese CFB boiler enterprises are actively open the overseas market, in the next few years, Chinese CFB boiler exports is forecasted to grow year by year.

The global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2018-2025.

