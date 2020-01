Global Computer Vision Technologies Market By Leading Players | Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), KEYENCE CORPORATION. (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony (Japan) etc.

The unexpected is happening in the Global Computer Vision Technologies Market by Data Bridge Market Research in terms of CAGR levels in the forecasted by 2025 and consequently changing the perspective for the Semiconductors and Electronics industry.

Market Analysis: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The Global Computer Vision Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.70 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

Computer vision is a technology which is used to analyse the object or to identify the image of an object with increasing quality and minimizing manual labour. It also helps to identify the exact positioning of object in x-axis, y-axis and z-axis. Computer vision technologies can visualize 1D image, 2D image and 3D image of any object.

Hence, due to the huge scope of computer vision in North America and increased usage of industrial robots, the global computer vision technologies market will rise in future.

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in the global computer vision technologies unit market are Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), KEYENCE CORPORATION. (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated.(US), Intel Corporation (US), Baumer Optronic (Germany), Tordivel AS. (Norway), ISRA VISION (Germany), MVTec Software GmbH (Germany), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), CEVA Logistics (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany) and JAI A/S (Denmark).

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The global computer vision technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer vision technologies unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need for quality inspection and automation

Increased demand for 3D vision systems with robot controllers

Increasing adoption of 3D computer vision systems

Lack of flexible computer vision solutions

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

The global computer vision technologies market is segmented based on component, product, application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on Component, the global computer vision technologies market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented into camera, frame grabber, optics and processor. Software is further sub segmented into deep learning and traditional software.

On the basis of Product, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into PC based and smart camera based.

On the basis of application, the global computer vision technologies market segmented into mobile robots, mobile smart devices medical vision and others.

Based on geography, the global computer vision technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Research Methodology: Global Computer Vision Technologies Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

