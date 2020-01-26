Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market In-depth Analysis, Future Outlook and Trends – ZEISS Group, Renishaw, ITP Media Group, Accurate Engineering Company, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Hexagon AB, Creaform, ZEISS Industrial Metrology, NIKON METROLOGY,

The global coordinate measuring machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Vision, NDT, Metrology), By Product (Market overview , Bridge ,Articulated arm ,Horizontal arm ,Gantry)By End User (Market overview , Automotive industry ,Aerospace industry ,Other industry), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market

Global coordinate measuring machines are devices used for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of an object. Coordinate measuring machine has four major components: computer control system, software, the machine and, probe contact or non-contact. Coordinate measuring machines have set the standard for reliability and accuracy of inspection of products across the manufacturing industries. Technology advancements for improved flexibility, ease of use and simplicity of the coordinate measuring machines, which are able to satisfy the inspection requirements are expected to witness a rapid market expansion. For instance, leading Chinese CMM builder AEH, located in Xi’an, has taken an alternative approach to its competitors by acquiring the German horizontal-arm supplier Mora in 2009. In addition it acquired the French CMM software company INSPECT 3D providing it with its own metrology software and a CMM distribution channel in Europe.

Carl Zeiss AG

CHIEN WEI PRECISE TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.

Renishaw plc.

Wenzel America, LTD.

ITP GROUP

International Metrology Systems

Accurate Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd.

Mitutoyo America Corporation

HEXAGON

ZEISS Industrial Metrology

Nikon Metrology NV

XI’AN HIGH-TECH AEH INDUSTRIAL METROLOGY CO.,LTD

Werth Messtechnik Gmbh

Helmel Engineering Products,Inc.

CREAFORM

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in EV sales

Growing awareness with respect to safety and quality standards

Use of metrology in new-generation nuclear power plants

Increasing use of metrology in power sector

Increase in number of commercial aircraft.

Customize report of “Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market” as per customers requirement also available.

On the basis of Offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented into machine vision, NDT and metrology. NDT are sub segmented into visual inspection, radiography, ultrasonic and eddy current.

On the basis of Product, the market is segmented bridge, articulated arm, horizontal arm, gantry.

On the basis of End-User, the global coordinate measuring machine market is segmented into automotive industry, aerospace industry and others.

The global coordinate measuring machine market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

