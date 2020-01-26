Global Diamond Coatings Market 2018 Analysis by Top Vendors like Oerlikon, D-Coat GmbH, NeoCoat, Crystallume, Element Six, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Surmodics, Hemoteq AG,N2 Biomedical LLC, Nanocopoeia, Armoloy of CT, Inc., AST Products, Inc

The report Global Diamond Coatings Market by key players highlights the essential market dynamics of Information and Technology sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

Global Diamond Coatings Market Diamond Coatings Market By Technology (CVD, PVD), Substrate (Metal, Ceramic, Composite), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Mechanical, Industrial, Medical, Automotive), And By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Diamond Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 3.18 billion by 2025, from USD 1.93 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

The key players operating in the Global Diamond Coatings Market are –

Oerlikon Balzers

D-Coat GmbH

Neocoat SA

Crystallume Corporation

Element Six

The other players in the market are Specialty Coating Systems, SurModics, Hemoteq AG Hydromer, N2 Biomedical Nanocopoeia, Armoloy of Connecticut, AST Products, Biocoat, Royal DSM, SP3 Diamond Technologies, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Blue Wave Semiconductors, Diamond Product Solutions, and JCS Technologies PTE Lt.

Market Definition:

Diamonds are one of the hardest materials that man has come to know ever. It is much more viable and proficient than other materials which are utilized for grating, cutting, moulding, or completing apparatuses and have the most noteworthy warm conductivity among every known material. Diamonds have low thermal expansion and high electrical resistance. Their very high thermal conductivity makes them ideal for spreading and conducting heat out of compact, high-power, high-speed electronic packages. A low-pressure procedure to make diamond stones utilize the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) has expanded the enthusiasm for CVD diamond films and coatings. These films have different applications like cutting tools to wear resistance parts. Low cost and the ability of CVD diamond to coat any shape is one of its advantages over high-pressure innovation. Diamond producers staged a strong recovery in 2017, posting 20% revenue increase. The top producer’s 2017’s average operating profit rose about 3.5%. According to the industry executives, margins for rough-diamond trading ranged from -2% to 4%; for cutting and polishing, 0% to 9%; and for polished-diamond trading, 1% to 6% by 2017.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for diamond coated medical devices and equipment

Enhanced life of cutting tools and equipment

Market Restraint:

High capital investment

Requirement of qualified workforce for operation

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

By Substrate

By End-use Industry

By Geography

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global diamond coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

