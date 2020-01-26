Global Domestic Window Covering Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Domestic Window Covering market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Domestic Window Covering market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Domestic Window Covering market is valued at 13.63 billion US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21.38 billion US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.77% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Domestic Window Covering volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Domestic Window Covering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia and Japan.
At the company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hunter Douglas
Springs Window Fashions
Nien Made Enterprise
Tachikawa Corporation
Nichibei
TOSO Company
Griesser AG
Skandia Window Fashion
Lafayette
Schenker Storen AG
Silent Gliss
Ching Feng Home Fashions
Lutron Electronics Company
Decora Blind Systems
Budget Blinds
Mechoshade Systems
Kresta
Legrand
Louvolite
All Blinds Co.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of World
Segment by Type
Window Blinds
Window Shutter
Window Shades
Curtains and Drapes
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Others
