Global Flea and Tick Product Market Segmented by Market Size and Share, Top Key Players, Regions Forecast to 2018-2023

Competitive Insight:

Flea and Tick Product market report includes the leading companies Bayer AG, Ceva, Ecto Development Corporation, Elanco, Intervet Inc., Merial Inc., Sergeantâs Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Virbac, and Wellmark International among others. . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Flea and Tick Product Market:

Mar 2018 â Ceva Animal Health launches Duoflect, a new spot on, that contains a new formulation of fipronil and (s)-methoprene offering 100% longer duration of action against fleas in cats (eight weeks), and 13% longer duration in dogs (nine weeks) than the fipronil combination.

Jun 2018 â Elanco Animal Health announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Credelio (Lotilaner), an oral drug to treat and give protection against ticks and fleas.

Regional Perception: Flea and Tick Product Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina.

Flea and Tick Product Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rise in Prevalence of Flea and Tick Transmitted Diseases in Pets

– Growth in Awareness about Zoonotic Diseases caused by Flea and Tick Bites

– Product Innovation

Restraints

– Side Effects Associated with the Treatment

– Availability of Counterfeit Pesticide Products for Pets

Market Opportunities