Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Segmented by Market Size and Share, Top Key Players, Regions Forecast to 2018-2023

The Hot-Melt Adhesives Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, import, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, demand, gross margin, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Hot-Melt Adhesives report include:

Hot-Melt Adhesives market is expected to grow XX% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

This Hot-Melt Adhesives Market features mainly top to bottom approach to target key aspects of Hot-Melt Adhesives market that includes, gross revenue, CAGR, key players, cost structure, production capacity, sales analysis and future growth trends projected on the basis of historical protein ingredients research.

Regional Analysis:

The Hot-Melt Adhesives market analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. These include breakdowns for the following categories:

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US,Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle-East & Africa.

Competitor Analysis:

Hot-Melt Adhesives market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

3M Co., AdCo UK Limited, Adhesive Technologies Inc. (AdTech), Aerocoll Chemie GmbH, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Avery Dennison Corp., Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, BÃHNEN (Germany), Collano Adhesives AG, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow Chemical Co., Drytac, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Helmitin Adhesives, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corp., Jowat AG, KMS Adhesives, LORD Corp., Mactac, Mapei Spa, Master Bond, Paramelt B.V, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Super Glue Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, Wisdom Adhesives Worldwide..

Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growth in Automotive Production

– Growing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives



Restraints

– Volatility in Availability and Price of Raw Material

– Other Restraints



Opportunities

– Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report