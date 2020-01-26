Global L-Fucose Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global L-Fucose market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global L-Fucose market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide L-Fucose market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like the United States, Europe, China, and other regions.
This study categorizes the global L-Fucose breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global L-Fucose market size will increase to 13994.02 K USD by 2025, from 9408.88 K USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont
Iris Biotech
Jennewein Biotechnologie
Sisco Research Laboratories
GlycoMatrix
Sigma-Aldrich
MAK Wood
Vector Laboratories
Ardilla Technologies
Alfa Aesar
L-Fucose Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Other Regions
L-Fucose Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Others
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
L-Fucose Breakdown Data by Type:
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Food Grade
L-Fucose Breakdown Data by Application:
Pharmaceutical Additive
Food Additive
Nutritional Supplement Additive
Cosmetic Additive
Others
