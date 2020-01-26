Global Laboratory Information System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Laboratory Information System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Information System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Laboratory Information System Market Size will reach 1040.16 million US$ in 2025, from 742.79 million US$ in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Laboratory Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Information System development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Asia-Pacific Others, Central & South America and Other Regions
The key players covered in this study
CompuGroup Medical
McKesson Corporation
Sunquest Information Systems
Siemens Healthineers
Agfa HealthCare
SCC Soft Computer
Sysmex Corporation
A&T Corporation
Orchard Software
Neusoft
Epic Systems
Dedalus
Psyche Systems
GeniPulse Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises LIS
Cloud-Based LIS
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Independent Laboratories
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Asia-Pacific Other
Central & South America
Rest of the World
