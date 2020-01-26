Global Laboratory Information System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Laboratory Information System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laboratory Information System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Laboratory Information System Market Size will reach 1040.16 million US$ in 2025, from 742.79 million US$ in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Laboratory Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Information System development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Asia-Pacific Others, Central & South America and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa HealthCare

SCC Soft Computer

Sysmex Corporation

A&T Corporation

Orchard Software

Neusoft

Epic Systems

Dedalus

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Asia-Pacific Other

Central & South America

Rest of the World

