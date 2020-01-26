Global Low-Concentration Photovoltaic Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2026

Low-Concentration Photovoltaic cell converts the solar energy into direct current which is used in semiconductor materials. A photovoltaic system consists of solar panels and solar cells, which converts the solar energy into electricity. The solar panels absorbs the solar energy through direct sunlight which is stored into the solar cells that are made up of layers of semiconductors, the energy stored in the solar cells are then transformed into electricity and are used for household as well as commercial applications. The solar cell used for storing the solar energy is a photoelectric cell and it is capable of producing electric current without external voltage source. The various low-concentration photovoltaic process includes photoelectric effect, and electro chemical process. The low concentrated photovoltaic offers many advantages than the high concentrated photovoltaic cell such as they require only single axis tracking, less sensitivity to track errors, capture the large fraction of diffuse and circumsolar content. The advanced technologies and rapid innovations in the low-concentration photovoltaic is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the low-concentration photovoltaic market. The global Low-Concentration Photovoltaic market anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR as well as annual growth rate over the forecast period.

Low-Concentration Photovoltaic Market: Drivers and restraints

The Low-Concentration Photovoltaic market is primarily driven by the following factors, the technological advancements and innovations in the photovoltaic market and favorable public policies attributed to low-concentration photovoltaic cell which is increasing the adoption rate of low concentration photovoltaic cell which in turn driving the global market for low-concentration photovoltaic. Increased disposable income along with government awareness programs regarding renewable energy sources are also driving the global low concentration photovoltaic market. The government initiatives to generate and adopt the photovoltaic have a tremendous impact on low concentration photovoltaic market. For instance, Japanese government is expanding solar power by enacting subsidies and Feed-in-Tariff (FIT). However, low-concentration photovoltaic cells are operated most efficiently in concentrated sunlight, in order to reach the maximum efficiency photovoltaic cell must be located in plentiful sunlight which can be challenge for low-concentration photovoltaic market in some geographies. Comparatively, the low-concentration photovoltaic is costlier than the conventional devices, which acts as a bottleneck for global low-concentration photovoltaic market.

Low-Concentration Photovoltaic Market: Segmentation

Global Market can be segmented as following types

Based on technology type

Refractor

Reflector

Based on application

Commercial scale

Utility scale

Low-Concentration Photovoltaic Market: Overview

Global Low-Concentration Photovoltaic market is gaining traction across the globe due to increased awareness among people towards low concentration photovoltaic market. The global Low-Concentration Photovoltaic market is witnessed to unlock the potential over the forecast period.

