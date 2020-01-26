Global Luxury Furniture Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Luxury furniture includes chairs, tables, desks, beds, storage, and many other products used for residential and commercial applications.
Living room registered largest share in the industrial revenue in 2017 because aesthetic value and customization are the notable trends observed in the living and bedroom segment of the luxury furniture industry.
The global Luxury Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Furniture in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Inter IKEA Systems
Heritage Home
Herman Miller
HNI
MUEBLES PICO
Steinhoff International
Williams-Sonoma
Market size by Product
Wood
Metal
Glass
Leather
Plastic
Market size by End User
Residential
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Furniture Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Wood
1.4.3 Metal
1.4.4 Glass
1.4.5 Leather
1.4.6 Plastic
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Furniture Market Size
2.1.1 Global Luxury Furniture Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Luxury Furniture Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Luxury Furniture Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Luxury Furniture Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Luxury Furniture Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Inter IKEA Systems
11.1.1 Inter IKEA Systems Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Inter IKEA Systems Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Inter IKEA Systems Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.1.5 Inter IKEA Systems Recent Development
11.2 Heritage Home
11.2.1 Heritage Home Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Heritage Home Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Heritage Home Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.2.5 Heritage Home Recent Development
11.3 Herman Miller
11.3.1 Herman Miller Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Herman Miller Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Herman Miller Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.3.5 Herman Miller Recent Development
11.4 HNI
11.4.1 HNI Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 HNI Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 HNI Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.4.5 HNI Recent Development
11.5 MUEBLES PICO
11.5.1 MUEBLES PICO Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 MUEBLES PICO Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 MUEBLES PICO Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.5.5 MUEBLES PICO Recent Development
11.6 Steinhoff International
11.6.1 Steinhoff International Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Steinhoff International Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Steinhoff International Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.6.5 Steinhoff International Recent Development
11.7 Williams-Sonoma
11.7.1 Williams-Sonoma Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Williams-Sonoma Luxury Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Williams-Sonoma Luxury Furniture Products Offered
11.7.5 Williams-Sonoma Recent Development
