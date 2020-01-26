Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Market Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, production and Forecasts to 2025
In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Market Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, production and Forecasts to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Market Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, production and Forecasts to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract market size was 72134 million US$ and it is expected to reach 109974 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.20% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India
The key players covered in this study
Catalent
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Lonza
Boehringer Ingelheim
Fareva
Recipharm
Aenova
AbbVie
Baxter
Nipro Corp
Sopharma
Famar
Vetter
Shandong Xinhua
Piramal
Mylan
Dr. Reddy’s
Zhejiang Hisun
Zhejiang Huahai
Jubilant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oral
Injectable
API
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions
