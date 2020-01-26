Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Photogrammetry Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Photogrammetry Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Photogrammetry Software market size was 743.42 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1812.23 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.72% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Photogrammetry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photogrammetry Software development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions
The key players covered in this study
Hexagon
Trimble
Pix4D
Autodesk
BAE Systems
Bentley Systems
Suprevision
GreenValley International
PhotoModeler Technologies
Geodetic
PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG
Datumate Ltd.
SimActive
Skyline Software Systems
Agisoft LLC
Drones Made Easy
3Dflow
Capturing Reality
Regard3D (Opensource)
Alicevision (Opensource)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Reconstruction Software
Based on Images and Video
Based on 3D Scanning
Market segment by Application, split into
Culture Heritage and Museum
Films & Games
3D Printing, Drones and Robots
Geology & Mining
Building, Design & renovation
Others (Sports, Real Estate, Forensics, etc.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Other Regions
