Global Porous Filter Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025

The global Porous Filter Market marks the presence of several players that gives it a fragmented characteristic. Some of the key players of the market are: Entegris, Mott, GKN, Purolator, Pall, Capstan Incorporated, Porvair, Baoji Saga, Applied Porous Technologies, Swift Filters, PMF

Global porous filter industry is not very concentrated, as the manufacturing technology is getting mature and mature. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are Entegris, Mott, GKN and Purolator. The top 4 manufacturers occupied 54% of the total revenue market in 2016.

North America remains the largest market of porous filter with a market sales share of 30.90% in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with market share of 26.36% and 20.86%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Porous Filter market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

