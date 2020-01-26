Global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market to reach 380 Million US$ by the end of 2025

The global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

The global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market marks the presence of several players that gives it a fragmented characteristic. Some of the key players of the market are: Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, SAI, Rotary Power, Dongguan Blince, Black Bruin.

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is a type of hydraulic motors. Radial piston motors are used in caterpillar drives of dragline excavators, cranes, winches and ground drilling equipment. Radial piston motors are capable of producing high torques at very low speeds, down to half a revolution per minute. The pistons (or plungers) of a radial piston motor form a star-like shape and are perpendicularly connected to the shaft. The rectilinear motion of the pistons is transformed into a rotating movement by the eccentric shaft.

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is widely used in Mining Equipment, Pulp & Paper Equipment, Off-Highway Equipment and Other industry. The most proportion of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is Off-Highway Equipment, with 30% market share in 2015.

With the development of technology, the global average price of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 63 USD/KW in 2011 to 59 USD/KW in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Market competition is relatively intense. Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, SAI, Rotary Power, Dongguan Blince, Black Bruin and etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2018-2025.

The aim of QY Research is to offer a comprehensive report. The report on global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market report is compiled by industry experts and properly examined which will highlight the key information required by the clients.

Regional Analysis

A section of the report has given comprehensive information about regional analysis. It provides a market outlook and sets the forecast within the context of the overall global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market. QY Research has segmented the global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market into major geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Potential new entrants wishing to target only high growth areas are also included in this informative section of the global Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market.

