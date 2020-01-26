Global Renewable Chemicals Market Huge Growth By Leading Players | BioAmber Inc., Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Genomatica Inc., BioMCN, NatureWorks LLC etc.
Global Renewable Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 294.1 billion by 2025, from USD 104.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Competitive Landscape: Global Renewable Chemicals Market
The global renewable chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the renewable chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Features mentioned in Renewable Chemicals report
Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Renewable Chemicals market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape
Competitors: Global Renewable Chemicals Market
- The key players operating in the global renewable chemicals market are –
- BioAmber Inc.
- BASF SE
- Myriant Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
The other players in the market are BioAmber Inc., Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Genomatica Inc., BioMCN, NatureWorks LLC, Biome Technologies plc, Cobalt Technologies, LLC., Corbion Nv, Braskem, Metabolix, Reverdia, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amyris, Cargill, Incorporated, OPX Biotechnologies, Verenium Corporation, E. I. DU Pont DE Nemours & Company, Metabolix, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG and Solazyme among others.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Renewable Chemicals market Overview
Chapter 2: Renewable Chemicals market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2018-2025)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2018-2025)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Renewable Chemicals Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Renewable Chemicals Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Renewable Chemicals Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Renewable Chemicals Market Forecast (2018-2025)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
Market Drivers:
- Growing consumer awareness and increasing environmental concerns with respect to petrochemicals by different government bodies
- Shifting preference towards renewable resources on industrial as well as commercial level for development of finished products
- More of technological development due to its low-cost feedstock and environmental friendly nature
Market Restraint
- Rising processing cost, as well as complex manufacturing procedure, will hamper the growth in future
- Act as a substitute due to the presence of vital resources
Segmentation: Global Renewable Chemicals Market
By Product Type
- Alcohols
- Ethanol
- Methanol
- Biopolymers
- Polyhydroxy alkanoates (PHA)
- Starch blends
- Polylactic acid (PLA)
- Regenerated cellulose
- PBS
- bio-PET
- bio-PE
- Ketones
- Platform chemicals
- Organic acids
By Application
- Agriculture
- Textiles
- Environment
- Transportation
- Food & beverage packaging
- Communication
- Bio-medical
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
