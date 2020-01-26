Global Renewable Chemicals Market Huge Growth By Leading Players | BioAmber Inc., Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Genomatica Inc., BioMCN, NatureWorks LLC etc.

Experts in the industry have verified and verified data and information from credible sources, such as websites, annual reports from companies, journals and other resources.

Global Renewable Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 294.1 billion by 2025, from USD 104.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape: Global Renewable Chemicals Market

The global renewable chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the renewable chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitors: Global Renewable Chemicals Market

The key players operating in the global renewable chemicals market are – BioAmber Inc. BASF SE Myriant Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation The other players in the market are BioAmber Inc., Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Genomatica Inc., BioMCN, NatureWorks LLC, Biome Technologies plc, Cobalt Technologies, LLC., Corbion Nv, Braskem, Metabolix, Reverdia, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amyris, Cargill, Incorporated, OPX Biotechnologies, Verenium Corporation, E. I. DU Pont DE Nemours & Company, Metabolix, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG and Solazyme among others.



Market Drivers:

Growing consumer awareness and increasing environmental concerns with respect to petrochemicals by different government bodies

Shifting preference towards renewable resources on industrial as well as commercial level for development of finished products

More of technological development due to its low-cost feedstock and environmental friendly nature

Market Restraint

Rising processing cost, as well as complex manufacturing procedure, will hamper the growth in future

Act as a substitute due to the presence of vital resources

Segmentation: Global Renewable Chemicals Market

By Product Type

Alcohols

Ethanol

Methanol

Biopolymers

Polyhydroxy alkanoates (PHA)

Starch blends

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Regenerated cellulose

PBS

bio-PET

bio-PE

Ketones

Platform chemicals

Organic acids

By Application

Agriculture

Textiles

Environment

Transportation

Food & beverage packaging

Communication

Bio-medical

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

