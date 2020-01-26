Global Running Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Running Apps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Running Apps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Running Apps market size was 369 million US$ and it is expected to reach 947 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Running Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Running Apps development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions
The key players covered in this study
Nike+
Runkeeper
Runtastic
Under Armour
Sports Tracker
Garmin
Codoon
Strava
Couch to 5K (C25K)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IOS
Android
Market segment by Application, split into
Amateur
Professional
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Other Regions
