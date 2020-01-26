Global Running Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Running Apps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Running Apps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-running-apps-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In 2018, the global Running Apps market size was 369 million US$ and it is expected to reach 947 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Running Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Running Apps development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

Nike+

Runkeeper

Runtastic

Under Armour

Sports Tracker

Garmin

Codoon

Strava

Couch to 5K (C25K)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IOS

Android

Market segment by Application, split into

Amateur

Professional

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Other Regions

