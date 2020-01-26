Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2019 Analysis With Top Companies like The Linde Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Arteco, Dynalene, Inc., Temper Technology AB, SRS Frigadon, hydratech-industries

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market By Type (Salt Brines, Glycols, Carbon Dioxide, Others), By Application (Industrial Refrigeration, Heat Pumps, Commercial Refrigeration, Air Conditioning), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Secondary Refrigerants Market is expected to reach USD 798.16 million by 2025, from USD 445.3 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016. The base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global secondary refrigerants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of secondary refrigerants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global secondary refrigerants market are –

The Linde Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Arteco

Dynalene, Inc.

Temper Technology AB,

SRS Frigadon,

hydratech-industries,

Environmental Process Systems Inc.,

Hydratech,

B.A.F,

Gas Servei,

Hillphoenix,

Climalife Groupe Dehon,

Trane,

Nisso Shoji Co. Ltd.,

A-Gas,

Tazzetti S.p.A,

National Refrigerants Ltd.,

NEI Corporation,

NICHIA CORPORATION,

CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Nichia Corporation, Srs Frigadon and many more.

Market Drivers:

Low impact on the environment.

Increase in demand for reduction in primary refrigerants charge

Market Restraint:

Investment cost is high

Use of secondary refrigerants in an indirect refrigeration system is expensive.

Segmentation:

By Type

By Application

By Geography

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global secondary refrigerants market

Analyze and forecast the secondary refrigerants market on the basis of type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Key Questions Answered in Global Secondary Refrigerants Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Secondary Refrigerants Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Global Secondary Refrigerants Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Secondary Refrigerants Market?

What are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Secondary Refrigerants Market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Secondary Refrigerants Market?

What are the Global Secondary Refrigerants Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

