Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The market for end-user-focused security education and training is growing rapidly. Security and risk management leaders’ need to influence the security behaviors of people — employees, citizens and consumers — is fueling demand for these products. Interactive computer-based training (CBT) is a central component of a comprehensive security education and behavior management program. CBT delivers a learning experience through computing devices, such as laptop computers, tablets, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Vendor offerings in the market for CBT on security awareness include ready-to-use, interactive software modules. These modules are available as internet-based services or on-premise deployments through client-managed learning management systems (LMSs) and the vendors’ support for the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) standard.

Scope of the Report:

The global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KnowBe4

Cofense (PhishMe)

InfoSec Institute

Proofpoint

SANS Institute

Terranova

Inspired eLearning

Ninjio

MediaPRO

The Defence Works

Barracuda Networks

Global Learning Systems

Symantec

Cybrary

Sophos

Security Innovation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market.

Chapter 1, to describe Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, with sales, revenue, and price of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Security Awareness Computer-Based Training sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

