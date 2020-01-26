In this report, the Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Smart Manufacturing Technology market is valued at 156 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 301 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 9.88% between 2018 and 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing Technology market by Product Type, service, key manufacturers and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Manufacturing Technology value generated from the revenue of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)

Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)

Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)

Segmentation by Application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW (Rest of World)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

GE

ABB

Siemens

SAP

Schneider

Emerson

Oracle

IBM

Honeywell

Cisco

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Fanuc

NVIDIA

Keyence

Cognex

Stratatys

3D Systems

Daifuku

