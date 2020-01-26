Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025
In this report, the Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Smart Manufacturing Technology market is valued at 156 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 301 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 9.88% between 2018 and 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing Technology market by Product Type, service, key manufacturers and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Manufacturing Technology value generated from the revenue of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025
Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)
Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.)
Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)
Segmentation by Application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals & Materials
Healthcare
Industrial Equipment
Electronics
Oil & Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
ROW (Rest of World)
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
GE
ABB
Siemens
SAP
Schneider
Emerson
Oracle
IBM
Honeywell
Cisco
Rockwell
Yokogawa
Fanuc
NVIDIA
Keyence
Cognex
Stratatys
3D Systems
Daifuku
