Global (United States, European Union and China) Laminated Glass Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Laminated Glass-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Laminated Glass-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global laminated glass market is predicted to show growth on the back of high requirement for tough and durable building and construction materials that can provide protection against strong blasts, heavy impacts, hurricanes, and storms. Besides construction, the automotive industry could create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global laminated glass market. Some automakers use laminated glass to avoid the risk of explosion or shattering of sunroofs in cars.

Research Methodology

Market researchers who prepared this report on the global laminated glass market conducted email surveys and personal interviews with key opinion leaders and VPs, CEOs, directors, and technical officers of top companies as part of their primary research. This helped them to gain valuable market insights and verify their market findings. For secondary research, the researchers used Bloomberg, Factiva, and other gold and silver-standard websites, investor presentations, annual earnings reports, press releases, government websites, and white papers.

Demand for Laminated Glass Anticipated to Increase in Infrastructure Development Projects

Increase in government investments used for infrastructure development is likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the global laminated glass market. Laminated glass could be extensively used in public transit system, airport, and other infrastructure development projects. High adoption of laminated glass in the building and construction industry could be another growth driver of the global market. Use of laminated glass is anticipated to increase in future because of its several advantages, including protection against UV rays, good performance in severe weather conditions, and impact resistance.

Growth of Construction Industry Expected to Boost Demand for Laminated Glass

The report offers deep analysis of important product type segments of the global laminated glass market such as SentryGlas Plus, ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinyl butyral, and others. It also provides analysis of different applications of laminated glass such as automotive, home and office, construction, and others. Increase in building and construction activities in key regions is anticipated to augment the demand for laminated glass.

High Use of Laminated Glass in Automotive Application Likely to Benefit Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific could be one of the high-growth regional markets for laminated glass. Presence of leading laminated glass manufacturers and aggressive rate of urbanization are predicted to strengthen the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Rise in automobile production could also add to the growth of the region in the global laminated glass market. Laminated glass is largely used in automotive applications such as front and rear windshields. North America and Europe may trail Asia Pacific in terms of market share.

Key Players

The report covers key players of the global laminated glass market, such as AGC Glass, Lami Glass, Saint-Gobain, JE Berkowitz, Guardian, CSG Holding, Carey Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, Benxi Yujing Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Schott, Şişecam Group, Viridian, Fuyao Group, and Taiwan Glass. Manufacturers of laminated glass are expected to create joint ventures, enter into acquisition deals, and adopt capacity expansion as primary strategies to improve their market growth.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Rest of World

