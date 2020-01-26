Global Vacuum Packaging Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Description:
Nowadays vacuum packaging is one of the most acceptable approach for packaging food and other products. The process for vacuum packaging involves withdrawal of the air included in the package and then sealing it. Vacuum packaging is a common technique of extending the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality. Vacuum packaging is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, application and region. New and innovative developments which includes production of vacuum packages that holds recyclable packaging, and light-weight packaging are accumulating value to the vacuum packaging market.
Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global vacuum packaging market. Rising awareness about food safety and hygiene have become consumer’s foremost urgency. This has accelerated the demand for vacuum packaging globally. Escalating household income as well as consumer inclination to spend for hygienic food are anticipated to impel the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period. Apart from this, speedy industrialization in the emerging clusters of the globe, coupled with higher population growth is anticipated to bolster the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the period 2016-2026.
Global Vacuum Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Vacuum Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Vacuum Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vacuum Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vacuum Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amcor
Bemis
Berry Plastics
Sealed Air
Coveris Holdings
Cvp Systems
Linpac Packaging
Multisorb Technologies
Ulma Packaging
Orics Industries
Vacuum Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Polyethylene(PE)
Polyvinylidenchloride(PVDC)
Polypropylene(PP)
Polyvinylchloride(PVC)
Polyester(PET)
Polyamide(PA)
Vacuum Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Goods
Consumer Goods
Others
Vacuum Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Vacuum Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
