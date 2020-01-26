Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market to Expand with Growing Demand for New Technologies

Prostate cancer is a general term used for diseased condition in which abnormal cells grow and invade in uncontrolled manner in the prostate. Prostate cancer inhibits production of male sex hormones (i.e. androgens) and ultimately blocks the action of androgen. The androgen is also responsible for the growth of prostate cancer. Androgen binds with the receptors and stimulates the expression of specific genes that would be responsible for prostate cancer. However, androgen suppression hormonal therapies are commonly used for the treatment of this cancer. These therapies acts by reducing the production of androgen by the testicles or by blocking the action of androgen in the body. There is an opportunity for the growth of hormone sensitive prostate cancer owing to the rapidly aging population which is the major cause of prostate cancer.

Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of hormone sensitive prostate cancers and availability of various treatment modalities like surgery, radiation therapy and cryosurgery are the major factors driving the growth of hormone sensitive prostate cancer treatment market globally. The driving factor of hormone sensitive prostate cancer market is the. Advancement in technology, personalized medicine, cost effective treatment procedures are few other factors expected provide boost to global hormone sensitive prostate cancer treatment market. However, limited commercially availability drugs and treatments for this cancer is the challenge restraining the growth of global hormone sensitive prostate cancer treatment market.

Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market: Segmentation

The global hormone sensitive prostate cancer market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, end use and geography.

Based on treatment, the global hormone sensitive prostate cancer market is segmented into:

Androgen Ablation Therapy

Anti-androgens

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Cryotherapy

Based on end user type, the global hormone sensitive prostate cancer market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Rehabilitation Centers

Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market: Overview

Androgen ablation therapy are generally known as the first line of treatment and thus expected to hold maximum revenue share in overall hormone sensitive prostate cancer treatment market. Anti-androgens and GnRH antagonists are usually prescribed for long term which is also expected to surge the market of hormone sensitive prostate cancer. The increasing incidences of prostate cancer cases increases the demand of hormonal therapies during the forecast period and hence promotes the market growth.

Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global hormone sensitive prostate cancer market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.North America takes the largest share of global hormone sensitive cancer treatment market followed by Europe. The global hormone sensitive prostate cancer treatment market is expected to grow in future due to increasing investment by multinational companies in cancer research.

Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in hormone sensitive prostate cancer market are Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merc & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers, Dendreon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Ferring International Center S.A., Roche group, Celgen Corporation, Amgen Inc., Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc.