HVAC Valves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the HVAC Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rise in environmental concerns and the subsequent implementation of stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings has pushed several building owners to renovate their old buildings and replace the existing HVAC units with the newer ones. In retrofitting, building owners add the latest equipment or replace the outdated equipment entirely, thus giving way to HVAC valves market growth. With more builders opting for replacement or addition of newer and efficient HVAC technologies, the market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The APAC is estimated to be the largest revenue contributing region in the market and is expected to occupy most of the overall market share. Much of this region’s growth can be attributed to the rising investments in the real estate sector especially in Indonesia and the Philippines. Rapid growth in the construction industry and increasing investments in infrastructure development will contribute to the growth of HVAC valves market in this region over the next four years.

The worldwide market for HVAC Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 5950 million US$ in 2023, from 4730 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Flowserve

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Pentair

Schneider

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442884-global-hvac-valves-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442884-global-hvac-valves-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Valves Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valves

1.2.2 Globe Valves

1.2.3 Butterfly Valves

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Flowserve

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Flowserve HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Honeywell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Honeywell HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson Controls

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Pentair

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pentair HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Schneider

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 HVAC Valves Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Schneider HVAC Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com