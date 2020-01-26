IaaS & PaaS 2018 Global Market Key Players – Microsoft, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global IaaS & PaaS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IaaS & PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IaaS & PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
Aliyun
Google Cloud Platform
Salesforce
Rackspace
SAP
Oracle
Vmware
Alibaba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
PACS
EMR
CPOE
RCM
Claims Management
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IaaS & PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IaaS & PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IaaS & PaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
1.4.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
1.4.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IaaS & PaaS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 PACS
1.5.3 EMR
1.5.4 CPOE
1.5.5 RCM
1.5.6 Claims Management
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IaaS & PaaS Market Size
2.2 IaaS & PaaS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IaaS & PaaS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IaaS & PaaS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Aliyun
12.3.1 Aliyun Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction
12.3.4 Aliyun Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aliyun Recent Development
12.4 Google Cloud Platform
12.4.1 Google Cloud Platform Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction
12.4.4 Google Cloud Platform Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Google Cloud Platform Recent Development
12.5 Salesforce
12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction
12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development
