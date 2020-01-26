IaaS & PaaS 2018 Global Market Key Players – Microsoft, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global IaaS & PaaS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global IaaS & PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IaaS & PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

Alibaba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

PACS

EMR

CPOE

RCM

Claims Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IaaS & PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IaaS & PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IaaS & PaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

1.4.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.4.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IaaS & PaaS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 PACS

1.5.3 EMR

1.5.4 CPOE

1.5.5 RCM

1.5.6 Claims Management

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IaaS & PaaS Market Size

2.2 IaaS & PaaS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IaaS & PaaS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IaaS & PaaS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Aliyun

12.3.1 Aliyun Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction

12.3.4 Aliyun Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Aliyun Recent Development

12.4 Google Cloud Platform

12.4.1 Google Cloud Platform Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction

12.4.4 Google Cloud Platform Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Google Cloud Platform Recent Development

12.5 Salesforce

12.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IaaS & PaaS Introduction

12.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in IaaS & PaaS Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

Continued…….

