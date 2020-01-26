IC Substrate Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Report Title On: Global IC Substrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Overview of IC Substrate Market: IC substrates represent the highest level of miniaturization in PCB manufacturing and shares many similarities with semiconductor manufacturing. TTM produces many types of IC substrates on which IC chip(s) are attached to the IC substrate utilizing wire bonding and, or flip chip methods.

IC Substrates, also refer to as IC carries, are extremely miniaturized circuits used as packaging for Ics, assembled into electronic devices such as digital cameras, mobile phones, engine controls, memory modules and global positioning systems. In electronic devices including PCs, the mother board comprises a number of components such as GPU, MPU, or memory, which contain a network of IC chips.

IC Substrate market competition by top manufacturers/players

Ibiden(JP)

Shinko Electric Industries(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

Eastern(JP)

TTM Technologies(US)

Unimicron(TW)

Kinsus(TW)

Nanya(TW)

ASE(TW)

Semco(KR)

LG Innotek(KR)

Simmtech(KR)

Daeduck(KR)

KCC(KR)

Zhen Ding Technology(TW)

AT&S(CN)

Shennan Circuit(CN)

ACCESS(CN)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech(CN)

And More……

Research Methodology:IC Substrate Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of IC Substrate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

On the basis of Product Type

FC-CSP

FC-BGA

CSP

BGA

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications

PC (Tablet

Laptop)

Smart Phone

Wearable Devices

Other

IC Substrate market report provides regional analysis & forecast (2013-2025) including following regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

