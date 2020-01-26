In-Flight Catering 2018 Global Market Key Players – UpperSky Catering SAAC Ltd., SATS, Newrest Catering, Journey Group Pls, LSG Sky Chefs – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global In-Flight Catering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Catering development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global In-Flight Catering market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
UpperSky Catering
SAAC Ltd.
SATS
Newrest Catering
Journey Group Pls.
LSG Sky Chefs
Gate Gourmet
Emirates Flight Catering
Flying Food Group
Do & Co
Air Gourmet
DNATA
Air Fayre
Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service
Air Culinaire Worldwide
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Breakfast,
Starter & Platters
Desserts
Beverages
Market segment by Application, split into
Premium Service
Economic Service
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-Flight Catering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Breakfast,
1.4.3 Starter & Platters
1.4.4 Desserts
1.4.5 Beverages
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-Flight Catering Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Premium Service
1.5.3 Economic Service
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 In-Flight Catering Market Size
2.2 In-Flight Catering Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 In-Flight Catering Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 In-Flight Catering Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 UpperSky Catering
12.1.1 UpperSky Catering Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-Flight Catering Introduction
12.1.4 UpperSky Catering Revenue in In-Flight Catering Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 UpperSky Catering Recent Development
12.2 SAAC Ltd.
12.2.1 SAAC Ltd. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-Flight Catering Introduction
12.2.4 SAAC Ltd. Revenue in In-Flight Catering Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAAC Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 SATS
12.3.1 SATS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-Flight Catering Introduction
12.3.4 SATS Revenue in In-Flight Catering Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SATS Recent Development
12.4 Newrest Catering
12.4.1 Newrest Catering Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-Flight Catering Introduction
12.4.4 Newrest Catering Revenue in In-Flight Catering Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Newrest Catering Recent Development
12.5 Journey Group Pls.
12.5.1 Journey Group Pls. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-Flight Catering Introduction
12.5.4 Journey Group Pls. Revenue in In-Flight Catering Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Journey Group Pls. Recent Development
Continued…….
