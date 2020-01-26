Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services 2018 Global Market Key Players – Aeris, AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Huawei – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
Internet of things telecom services market is primarily driven by rising penetration of smart connected devices, rising adoption of telco cloud, deployment of over-the-top applications, and demand for smart network bandwidth management and automation in operations.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aeris
AT&T
China Mobile
Deutsche Telekom
Ericsson
Huawei
NTT
SoftBank
Sprint
Swisscom
Telefónica
T-Mobile
Verizon
Vodafone
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business consulting services
Device and application management services
Installation and integration services
IoT billing and subscription management
M2m billing services
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart buildings and home automation
Capillary network management
Industrial manufacturing and automation
Vehicle telematics
Transportation, logistics tracking
Energy and utilities
Smart healthcare
Traffic management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
