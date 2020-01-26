IT Infrastructure Outsourcing 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2024

The global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Infrastructure Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IT Infrastructure Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Infrastructure Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

TCS

Cognizant

Wipro

IBM

HCL Technologies

Infosys

CapGemini

DXC Technologies

NTT Data

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Service Desk

Workplace

Data Center

Network

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Infrastructure Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of IT Infrastructure Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Service Desk

1.2.4 Workplace

1.2.5 Data Center

1.2.6 Network

1.3 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of IT Infrastructure Outsourcing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 TCS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TCS IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cognizant

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cognizant IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Wipro

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Wipro IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 HCL Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 HCL Technologies IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Infosys

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Infosys IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

