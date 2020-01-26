IT Storage Services Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast To 2025

An IT Storage Services Provider is any company that provides computer storage space and related management services. Storage Services Providers also offer periodic backup and archiving. Data owners normally access managed storage via a network (LAN), or through a series of networks (Internet). However, managed storage may be directly attached to a workstation or server, which is not managed by Storage Service Provider. Managed Storage generally falls into one of the following categories, which are locally managed storage and remotely managed storage.

The key players covered in this study Accenture, Dell, HCL, HP, IBM, TCS, Fujitsu, Oracle, Pure Storage, SanDisk, Seagate, Western Digital and XIO Technologies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Managed Storage

Remotely Managed Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Scope of Report:

To analyze global IT Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

