Military Satellite Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Market Classification:

Military Satellite Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Navigation

Communication

Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Military Satellite Market, By System, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

EO/IR

SATCOM

Radar

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are ViaSat, Boeing, SpaceX, Israel Aerospace Industries, Airbus Defence & Space, Raytheon, Orbital ATK, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

An artificial object that is placed in the orbit of earth, that serve’s various purposes is called a Satellite. The function of satellite can be research, civilian & earth observation, weather information, navigation and others. The artificial satellite used for military purpose is referred to as Military Satellite. The main purposes of the Military Satellite are navigation, intelligence collection & military communication.

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The use of Military Satellite is growing due to factors like; capability of the satellite for constant surveillance, increasing demand for unmanned vehicles & drones, characteristic of providing large area coverage & communication even in most remote regions, more flexibility in communication (as they can be used for moving platforms), etc. Therefore, the Military Satellite Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Military Satellite Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

….

5. Military Satellite Market, By Type

6. Military Satellite Market, By System

7. Military Satellite Market, By Region

8. Company Profiles

9. Global Military Satellite Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10. Military Satellite Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

