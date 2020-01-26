Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report analyses the various aspects and trends in forthcoming years and key factors behind the growth and demand of this Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is analyzed detailed in this report. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the various frameworks such as the growth rate, futuristic cost and revenue, demand and the supply data.

The Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.46% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017|| Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Years: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Competitive Analysis:

Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Network Attached Storage (NAS) market are ZyXEL Communications Corporation, Thecus Technology Corporation, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Dell Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, NetApp Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Netgear Inc., Seagate Technology PLC, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc..

Regional Analysis: Network Attached Storage (NAS) market report covers each region based on market findings across major countries in the market.

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market report also includes the manufacturing cost structure and offerings the various facts such as raw material, overall production process, and the industry chain structure. Each region key aspects are provided which is attracting this market towards growth.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Explosion of Unstructured Data

– Increase in the Footprint of Scale-out in Enterprise IT

– Focus on Data Center Virtualization and Software Defined NAS

