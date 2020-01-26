Network Monitoring Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Network Monitoring Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ManageEngine
SysAid Technologies
Splunk
Deep Software
Webroot Software
Netreo
Black Duck
VictorOps
PagerDuty
EventTracker
Pingman Tools
Soneco
HelpSystems
IPHostMonitor
Zabbix
Domotz
Pulseway
Datadog
NetCrunch
Auvik
EventSentry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size
2.2 Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ManageEngine
12.1.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.1.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.2 SysAid Technologies
12.2.1 SysAid Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.2.4 SysAid Technologies Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SysAid Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Splunk
12.3.1 Splunk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.3.4 Splunk Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.4 Deep Software
12.4.1 Deep Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.4.4 Deep Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Deep Software Recent Development
12.5 Webroot Software
12.5.1 Webroot Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.5.4 Webroot Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Webroot Software Recent Development
