Neurodegenerative Disease Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

Competitive Insight:

Neurodegenerative Disease market report includes the leading companies Novartis International Ag, Pfizer Inc., Merck Serono, Biogen Idec, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ucb, Bayer Schering, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Sanofi S.A., Glaxosmithkline Plc. . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market:

April 2017: Teva announced FDA approval of AUSTEDO tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntingtonâs disease

Regional Perception: Neurodegenerative Disease Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa.

Neurodegenerative Disease Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increased Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

– Strong Product Pipeline for Neurodegenerative Diseases

– New Drug Launches

Restraints

– Patent Expiries During the Forecast Period

– Disease Complexity

– Stringent Regulations

Opportunities