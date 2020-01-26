Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2025

Report Title On: Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Overview of Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Non-woven fabrics are sheets or webbed structures that are bonded together by chemical, thermal, or mechanical processes. They are not formed by knitting or weaving. Based on type, PP non-woven fabrics can be divided into four segments: Spunbond, Staple, Meltblown, and Composite. They are used for various applications in the Hygiene, Construction, Geotextile, Filtration, and Automotive, and Others sectors.

Recent years have witnessed a technological up gradation in the textile manufacturing industry across the globe. Non-woven fabrics are unique, engineered and high-tech fabrics which are manufactured by bonding together or felting of the fibers mechanically. Non-woven fabrics market has witnessed a shift owing to several advantages over the woven fabrics such as overlapping of yarns.

Global Nonwoven Fabrics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nonwoven Fabrics.

Nonwoven Fabrics market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Nonwoven Fabrics sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

DuPont

Freudenberg

Johns Manville

Kimberly-Clark

Polymer Group

First Quality

Formed Fiber Technologies

Foss Manufacturing

Glatfelter (PH) Company

Hoftex Group

Hollingsworth & Vose

Koch Industries

Low & Bonar

Lydall

Milliken & Company

Owens Corning

Petropar

Propex Operating

Royal Ten Cate

Suominen

Toyobo

Vita Group

On the basis of Product Type, Nonwoven Fabrics market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, covers:

Dry-laid

Spunmelt

Wet-laid

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, Nonwoven Fabrics market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Key Stakeholders of Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2019 Forecast to 2025 Market:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

institutions Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Nonwoven Fabrics market report provides regional analysis & forecast (2013-2025) including following regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The major objectives of the study are as follows:

Define, analyse and forecast Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Product type, applications, key players and region.

Forecast the market size with the help of value & volume for various segments regarding main regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

Provide detailed information concerning the major factors (opportunities, drivers, restraints, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of Nonwoven Fabrics market.

Analyse the industry with respect to individual growth trends, prospects and contributions to the total Nonwoven Fabrics market.

Analyse opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of Nonwoven Fabrics market.

Profile the key players and comprehensively analyses their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market leaders.

Analyse competitive developments, such as partnerships and joint ventures, new product developments, expansions and research and development in Nonwoven Fabrics Market.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Nonwoven Fabrics market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Nonwoven Fabrics market are also given.