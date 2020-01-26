Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Global Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2025

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry 2019

Description:-

Oil Country Tubular Goods（OCTG）refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.

Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.

Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG).

This report researches the worldwide Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

TPCO

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Breakdown Data by Type

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casing

1.4.3 Tubing

1.4.4 Line Pipe

1.4.5 Drill Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

2.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

4.2.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

4.3.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

4.4.2 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

4.5.2 Japan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Continued……

