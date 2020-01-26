Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis by 2025

Crystalmarketresearch.com has added new research study titled,” Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025”. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

Market Classification:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Billion)

Equipment

Reagents & Consumables

Synthesized oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Billion)

Diagnostics

Research

Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR)

Gene synthesis

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

Others

Therapeutics

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/antisense oligonucleotides

Ribonucleic acid interface (RNAi)

Immunotherapy applications

Nucleic acid aptamers

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Billion)

Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biosearch Technologies, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Eurogentec, Integrated DNA Technologies, Eurofins Clinical Genetics India Pvt. Ltd, GeneDesign Inc, Bioautomation Corporation and TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Oligonucleotides are short sections of nucleic acids that are combined utilizing enzyme chemistry and genetic engineering. These are for the most part utilized in labs in applications, for example, diagnostics, therapeutic and in addition industrial and academic. These are made use of from initial screening and research through to target approval and production of medication.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

…

5. Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket, By Product Type

6. Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket, By Application

7. Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket, By End-users

8. Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket, By Region

9. Company Profiles

10.Global Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket Competition, by Manufacturer

11.Oligonucleotide SynthesisMarket Forecast (2018-2025)

…

Oligonucleotides synthesis takes place either industrially to give services to different end users or independently by means of DNA synthesizers for self-utilization. These days, major upgrades in oligonucleotide synthesis, automation and amplification has totally transformed biological research. It is likewise conceivable to do the customizations and get the required succession online effortlessly and at the required time.

