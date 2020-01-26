Paraxylene (PX) Market 2018-2023 Know Leading Countries and Top Manufacturers

Paraxylene (PX) Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Paraxylene (PX) Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Paraxylene (PX) market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Paraxylene (PX) market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Paraxylene (PX) market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4.05% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Paraxylene (PX) market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific,Italy, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, US, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America,Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa,.

Competitor Analysis of Paraxylene (PX) Market:

Paraxylene (PX) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

BASF SE, BP Plc., Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, CNPC, Dragon Aromatics, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL CO. INC, NPC Iran, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), SINOPEC, Toray Industries.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Paraxylene (PX) market report. Moreover, in order to determine Paraxylene (PX) market attractiveness, the report analyses the Paraxylene (PX) industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Paraxylene (PX) Market:

March 2018: Asian paraxylene-naphtha spread tumbles from high ground as feedstock costs rise

Paraxylene (PX) Market Dynamics

Drivers

– High demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

– Low cost and superior physical properties of PET, compared to other natural fibres

– Increasing use of PET in the textile and food & beverage packaging industries

Restraints

– Increase in consumer awareness regarding the use of plastic-free products

– Complicated manufacturing process of paraxylene